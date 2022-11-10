Duren totaled 10 points (5-8 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Celtics.

Duren received a surprising boost in minutes Wednesday and notched his first 30-minute game of the 2022-23 campaign. It ended up paying off, as he secured his second double-double of the season with an effective shooting line and a strong night on the boards. Duren's work on the offensive glass was especially notable, as he led the way with five offensive rebounds.