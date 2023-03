Duren (ankle) will come off the bench during Thursday's matchup against the Hornets, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

Thursday will mark just Duren's second time coming off the bench since Dec. 9, as it appears the coaching staff may have handed the starting job to James Wiseman. It's possible coach Dwane Casey experiments with some Wiseman/Duren frontcourt pairings, but both players are interior-focused centers, so it could get clunky.