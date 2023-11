Duren (ankle) will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Pacers, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The Pistons will watch Duren's minutes according to coach Monty Williams, but no specifics were given. It's understandable why the Pistons will be cautious, as Duren has missed the past five games and his ankle has flared up a couple times this season.