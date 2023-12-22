Duren (ankle) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Nets.

Duren hasn't played since Dec. 6, and the Pistons announced Dec. 10 that he'd be re-evaluated in two weeks. He resumed light on-court work this week and appears to be nearing a return, but Duren will likely remain out for at least one more game. Following Saturday's matchup in Brooklyn, Detroit will travel home for a rematch against the Nets on Tuesday. Duren can be considered questionable for that contest until the official injury report drops Monday.