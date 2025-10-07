Pistons' Jalen Duren: Day-to-day with tight hamstring
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren remains day-to-day with hamstring tightness, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.
The Pistons will likely continue to exercise caution with their top center, and there's no indication that Duren is in any real danger of missing Opening Night in late October. It's possible Duren won't play Thursday in Milwaukee, meaning Isaiah Stewart is potentially in line for another spot start. Paul Reed and two-way player Tolu Smith may also be needed to handle more playing time.
