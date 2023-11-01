Duren, who's questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to an ankle injury, didn't participate in the team's morning shootaround, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Duren was spotted doing cardio on a cycling machine, but he wasn't participating in basketball activities. There's still a chance he suits up, but he's not trending in the right direction. If Duren is sidelined, the Pistons will likely start Marvin Bagley, who was wearing a first-unit practice jersey during the shootaround.