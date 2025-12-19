Duren closed with 17 points (8-20 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and two steals over 34 minutes during Thursday's 116-114 overtime loss to Dallas.

Duren recorded his 14th double-double of the campaign as he continues to have a breakout season in Detroit. Through 24 games, he's averaging 18.0 points, 11.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.2 minutes per contest.