Duren scored two points (1-3 FG) while adding 14 rebounds and a block in 24 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's preseason loss to the Knicks.

Taken with the 13th overall pick in this year's draft, Duren is viewed as a raw developmental project, but he absolutely dominated the glass in his first taste of NBA game action. Not only did the 18-year-old lead all players in rebounding for the night, he was the only player on either team to pull down more than seven boards. Duren's offensive game and basketball IQ lag well behind his length and athleticism, but if he can continue to make an impact as a rebounder, he could have a bigger role than expected this season in the Detroit frontcourt.