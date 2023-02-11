Duren racked up 30 points (13-20 FG, 4-9 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and one steal over 42 minutes during Friday's 138-131 double-overtime win over the Spurs.

Duren had easily the best game of his young career Friday, becoming just the fourth teenager in history to record a 30-and-15 game. He added a combined five steals and blocks, taking advantage of the fact he was up against inferior opposition. With James Wiseman slated to come into the rotation, assuming the proposed trade is approved, Duren's role moving forward remains a little clouded. With that said, common sense should prevail, meaning he sees at least 28 minutes on most nights, making him a clear must-roster player.