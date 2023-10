Duren chipped in 14 points (7-8 FG), 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 111-99 victory over the Hornets. He also had five turnovers.

Duren fueled a 53:41 team rebounding edge for the Pistons, helping limit Charlotte's center duo of Mark Williams and Nick Richards to five total rebounds. The 19-year-old was also extremely efficient, capitalizing at a high-level around the basket. He's on the rise.