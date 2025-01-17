Duren supplied 17 points (8-8 FG, 1-1 FT), 17 rebounds and two blocks in 27 minutes during Thursday's 111-100 loss to the Pacers.

Duren held things down in the paint for Detroit against Indiana, leading all players in rebounds and blocks while ending as one of three Pistons with 15 or more points in a double-double performance. Duren has tallied at least 15 points and 15 boards in two outings this season, recording a double-double on 14 occasions.