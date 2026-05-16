Duren logged 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-4 FT), 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal over 27 minutes during Friday's 115-94 win over the Cavaliers in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Duren has struggled for much of the Pistons' playoff run, but he was more effective in Friday's contest. His team-high three blocks were his most in a postseason game since April 25 against the Magic (five), and he also logged his third double-double of the playoffs. Duren was able to return to the game in the fourth quarter after rolling his left ankle in the third, and that is worth monitoring ahead of Game 7 on Sunday.