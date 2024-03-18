Duren registered 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block in 29 minutes during Sunday's 104-101 loss to the Heat.

It was the fourth straight double-double for the second-year center and his 38th of the season, tying him with Tyrese Haliburton for eighth in the league. Duren has failed to pull down double-digit boards only twice in 13 games since the All-Star break, averaging 14.1 points, 12.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 0.9 blocks while shooting 63.3 percent from the floor.