Duren accumulated 17 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 108-90 loss to Memphis.

Duren notched his third double-double over his last five appearances, and the big man continues to put up quality numbers as one of the best two-way players in The Association. Duren has recorded 42 double-doubles across his 59 appearances.