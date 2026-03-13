Duren logged 14 points (6-7 FG, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and one block over 15 minutes during the Pistons' 131-109 win over the 76ers on Thursday.

Duren saw limited playing time due to foul trouble, but he was productive in the third quarter with nine points and six rebounds. Four of the five Pistons starters did not play in the fourth quarter, and despite playing just 15 minutes, Duren was able to record his 32nd double-double of the season, which is tied with Victor Wembanyama (ankle) for fifth most in the Association. Duren has averaged 21.9 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.8 steals over 27.2 minutes per game since the All-Star break.