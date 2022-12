Duren provided 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Friday's 122-113 loss to the Kings.

Duren's time on the floor has been increasing lately. Friday night marked five straight games he's played at least 24 minutes and produced double-digit boards. In those five games, the rookie center is averaging 9.4 points and 14.2 rebounds in 29 minutes per contest.