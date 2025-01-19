Duren recorded 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists over 25 minutes during Saturday's 125-121 loss to the Suns.

It's the second straight double-double and 15th of the season for Duren in 39 appearances. The third-year center's production has taken a step forward since the calendar flipped to 2025, and through 10 games in January he's averaging 11.5 points, 10.9 boards, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting an eye-popping 70.0 percent from the floor. On the season, Duren's 69.3 percent FG rate is fourth in the NBA, behind Walker Kessler (72.0 percent), Jarrett Allen (70.9 percent) and Daniel Gafford (70.5 percent).