Duren recorded 23 points (10-11 FG, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block over 28 minutes during Thursday's 114-96 loss to the Suns.

The double-double was Duren's third in eight games since returning from an ankle injury, and his 21st of the season -- tying him for ninth in the league -- while the 23 points represented his best scoring effort during that span. Since rejoining the Pistons' lineup, the fourth-year center is averaging 17.8 points, 10.5 boards, 1.9 assists, 0.8 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 65.6 percent from the floor.