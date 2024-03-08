Duren registered 12 points (6-8 FG), 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Thursday's 118-112 win over the Nets.

The second-year center is dominating the glass again, recording double-doubles in seven of the last eight games while averaging 13.4 points, 11.0 boards, 3.1 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.8 steals while shooting 61.2 percent from the floor. Duren is up to 34 double-doubles on the season, good for 10th in the league despite the fact that he's missed 15 of the Pistons' 62 games.