Duren accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 loss to the Pacers.
The double-double was his 19th of the season and sixth in his last seven games. Duren has found his 2023-24 form over the second half of January, and during that seven-game stretch the third-year center is averaging 14.0 points, 12.4 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting an eye-popping 71.7 percent from the floor.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Efficient double-double•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Outstanding in win Monday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Double-double in Saturday's loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Dominates paint in double-double•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Strong defense in close loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Double-doubles in win•