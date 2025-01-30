Duren accumulated 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block over 31 minutes during Wednesday's 133-119 loss to the Pacers.

The double-double was his 19th of the season and sixth in his last seven games. Duren has found his 2023-24 form over the second half of January, and during that seven-game stretch the third-year center is averaging 14.0 points, 12.4 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.6 blocks and 0.9 steals while shooting an eye-popping 71.7 percent from the floor.