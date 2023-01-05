Duren compiled 18 points (8-8 FG, 2-3 FT) to go along with 11 rebounds across 32 minutes of play in Wednesday's 122-119 win over the Warriors.

The rookie big man continues to improve, recording his fifth double-double Wednesday in 14 games since moving to the starting lineup. Duren is averaging 9.5 points and 10.1 rebounds per game over his last 10 contests and is displaying some signs of a breakout. If he can maintain a similar level of production, Duren should be viewed as a fantasy-worthy option in most league formats.