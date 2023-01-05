Duren scored 18 points (8-8 FG, 2-3 Ft) to go along with 11 rebounds across 32 minutes of play.

The rookie big man continues to improve, recording his fifth double-double in 11 games since moving to the starting lineup. Duren is averaging 9.5 PPG and 10.1 rebounds per game over his last ten contests. Look for the rookie to continue to improve as his offensive game develops