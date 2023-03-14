Duren had 12 points (6-11 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes off the bench during Monday's 117-97 victory over the Pacers.

Both Duren and James Wiseman delivered double-doubles Monday, so the Pistons' timeshare at center appears to be working for coach Dwane Casey. Duren has 14 double-doubles in 55 games on the season, and since returning from an ankle injury he appears comfortable coming off the bench, averaging 12.0 points, 10.3 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.7 blocks over the last three games in 21.7 minutes a night.