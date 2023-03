Duren supplied 18 points (8-11 FG, 2-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 28 minutes off the bench during Monday's 126-117 loss to Milwaukee.

It's the rookie's fourth double-double in his last seven games and his 16th of the season. Duren's minutes and fantasy value down the stretch will be capped as he continues to work behind James Wiseman at center, but he's still capable of doing some damage on the glass.