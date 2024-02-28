Duren amassed 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 105-95 victory over the Bulls.

Duren has recorded a double-double in each of Detroit's four games following the All-Star break, and even though the Pistons will ultimately go as far as Cade Cunningham can carry them, the solid two-way play of Duren has also been one of the team's brightest spots this season. Duren is averaging 14.0 points and 12.7 rebounds per game across 11 February appearances while posting eight double-doubles in that stretch.