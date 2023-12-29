Duren posted 15 points (5-6 FG, 5-6 FT), 14 rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Thursday's 128-122 overtime loss to the Celtics.

Duren has looked fantastic over the past two games since returning from an ankle injury, totaling 27 points, 19 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. Detroit has been more competitive than usual over the pair of games, with Thursday's overtime loss against a team as strong as Boston representing a step in the right direction. Duren has appeared in only 16 games this season, but he's double-doubled in 12.