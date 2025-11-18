Duren racked up 31 points (12-13 FG, 7-11 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes during Monday's 127-112 win over the Pacers.

Duren looked fresh in his return from a two-game absence, dominating the paint and notching his fifth straight double-double of the season. He's pulling down a career-high 12.3 rebounds per game on the year, which ranks fifth in the NBA. Paul Reed returned to the second unit with Duren active and finished with seven points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and one turnover in the easy win over Indiana.