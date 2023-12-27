Duren recorded 12 points (6-11 FG), 15 rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 118-112 loss to Brooklyn.

Duren returned to action after missing 19 consecutive games due to an ankle injury. Despite the absence, he played a significant role right out of the gate, logging 33 minutes as a starter. While this was the 27th straight loss for the Pistons, the return of Duren was a real positive for fantasy managers. Clearly, he should be activated in all formats moving forward.