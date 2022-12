Duren logged 10 points (5-7 FG) and 12 rebounds over 28 minutes during Friday's 114-103 loss to Memphis.

Duren made the first start of his career, ending with a respectable fantasy line. Although the defense wasn't there, he showed enough to make managers sit up and take notice. It is unclear if this is going to be a permanent move by the coaching staff, but as for now, he should probably be added in just about every league.