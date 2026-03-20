Duren finished Thursday's 117-95 win over the Wizards with 24 points (9-15 FG, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds and two steals in 25 minutes.

With Cade Cunningham (chest) sidelined, Duren took advantage of a favorable matchup and dropped a double-double in just three quarters of action during the front end of this back-to-back set. The star center posted game highs in points and rebounds, securing his fifth consecutive double-double and eighth on the month. The 22-year-old also reached the 20-point threshold for a fourth straight game. Cunningham is set to be re-evaluated in two weeks and is in danger of missing the remainder of the regular season, opening the door for Duren to take on increased offensive responsibilities.