Pistons' Jalen Duren: Downgraded to questionable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.
Duren was initially considered probable, but he wasn't at the morning shootaround and has now been downgraded which isn't a good sign for his availability. This will be Detroit's fourth game in five nights, so a maintenance day could be on the table here.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Not seen at shootaround•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Listed as probable•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Fills stat sheet with double-double•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Goes for 30-and-11 in win•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Massive night on boards•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Career-best effort against Mavs•