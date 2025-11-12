default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Duren (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls.

Duren was initially considered probable, but he wasn't at the morning shootaround and has now been downgraded which isn't a good sign for his availability. This will be Detroit's fourth game in five nights, so a maintenance day could be on the table here.

More News