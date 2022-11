Duren will start Thursday against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Duren has seen an increase in minutes since Nov. 9 when he recorded his first career double-double in 30 minutes of action against the Celtics. The rookie center will start alongside Killian Hayes, Bojan Bogdanovic, Saddiq Bey and Marvin Bagley.