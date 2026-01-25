Duren finished Sunday's 139-116 victory over Sacramento with 18 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in 24 minutes.

The fourth-year center would have posted better numbers, but Duren's day was done late in the third quarter as the Pistons cruised to a huge victory. Duren still extended his streak of games with double-digit points to 14, a stretch in which he's averaging 17.5 points, 10.1 boards, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks in 26.9 minutes.