Duren contributed 21 points (7-14 FG, 7-10 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Friday's 131-124 victory over Golden State.

The fourth-year center posted his second straight 20-point double-double, and four of his 21 double-doubles on the season have come in the last nine games of January. Over that stretch, Duren is averaging 18.1 points, 10.8 boards, 2.0 assists and 1.5 combined steals and blocks while shooting 63.5 percent from the floor.