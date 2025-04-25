Duren finished with 16 points (7-10 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 118-116 loss to the Knicks in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Duren logged his highest-scoring outing of the series during an efficient performance Thursday. The big man has also racked up at least eight rebounds in each of his last two appearances, though he failed to record a block for the first time this series Thursday. He's averaging 11.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 blocks across 31.3 minutes per game during the first round.