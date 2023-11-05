Duren was ejected from Sunday's loss to the Suns after being assessed two flagrant fouls, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.

Duren posted a double-double before his premature departure, logging 12 points (6-10 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes. It seems unlikely that his ejection will result in further discipline, so he should be available for Monday's game against Golden State.