Duren was ejected from Sunday's loss to the Suns after being assessed two flagrant fouls, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Duren posted a double-double before his premature departure, logging 12 points (6-10 FG), 11 rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes. It seems unlikely that his ejection will result in further discipline, so he should be available for Monday's game against Golden State.
