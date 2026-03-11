Duren ended with 26 points (9-10 FG, 8-10 FT), four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 23 minutes during Tuesday's 138-100 victory over Brooklyn.

Cade Cunningham stole the show with his 21-point, 15-assist double-double in 26 minutes, but Duren also deserves praise after scoring 26 points (while missing just one shot from the field) in 23 minutes. The star big man has been asked to handle a bigger role on offense at times, and he hasn't disappointed. Duren has reached the 20-point mark in seven of his 10 appearances since the All-Star break, as well as hitting the 25-point plateau five times.