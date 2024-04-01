Duren was hit in the face while defending a driving Jaren Jackson, quickly exiting the court area to the locker room in the first quarter of Monday's game against Memphis, Mike Curtis of The Detroit News reports.
Duren appeared to be clutching at his mouth, potentially losing a tooth in the collision. His status for the remainder of the contest is unclear.
