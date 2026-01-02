Pistons' Jalen Duren: Exits to locker room
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren exited to the locker room in the second quarter of Thursday's game against the Heat due to an apparent ankle injury, Hunter Patterson of The Athletic reports.
Duren appeared to roll his ankle before heading to the back with just 52 seconds remaining in the first half. If the fourth-year big man is unable to return for the second half, Ronald Holland and Paul Reed are candidates for increased playing time alongside Isaiah Stewart.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Won't return vs. Miami•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Returns Thursday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Swipes five in defensive display•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Records double-double during loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Held in check during narrow loss•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Extends double-double streak in win•