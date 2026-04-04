Duren (illness) is expected to play Saturday against the 76ers, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff told Austin Krell of OnPattison.com.

Duren has started and played at least 35 minutes in his last two appearances, against the Raptors and Timberwolves, tallying a combined 53 points, 23 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in back-to-back wins. Even though Duren is carrying a questionable tag and no official decision has been made, Bickerstaff's words suggest the big man should suit up and handle his regular workload. Duren is averaging 22.2 points and 10.4 boards per game since the beginning of March.