Duren is probable for Thursday's game against the Kings due to a left ankle sprain.

Duren has appeared in four straight games since missing a Dec. 12 loss in Boston due to a wrist injury. The big man is expected to play through the minor ankle sprain, but he's scored in double figures only once over his last four appearances, averaging 10.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 29.8 minutes per game during that stretch.