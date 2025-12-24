Duren logged 23 points (10-15 FG, 3-7 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 136-127 win over the Kings.

Duren logged his fourth consecutive double-double during the victory, increasing his double-double total to 17 on the season. Although Precious Achiuwa stepped up for the Kings, Duren was especially effective in finding the bottom of the basket and controlling the tempo in the paint. The underrated center is a big part of Detroit's ascension to the top of the Eastern Conference, and the combined performances of Duren and the rest of the first unit have led to an 8-2 run in December.