Duren and the Pistons remain apart in contract negotiations, with Detroit offering approximately $35 million annually while Duren is seeking more than $40 million per year, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com.

The two sides have been unable to reach an agreement throughout the summer, leaving Duren as one of the NBA's most prominent remaining restricted free agents. The 22-year-old could accept his $9.6 million qualifying offer and become an unrestricted free agent next summer, but Detroit has maintained that it wants to retain him long-term, making an eventual agreement the more likely outcome. Duren is coming off a breakout 2025-26 regular season in which he earned his first All-Star and All-NBA selections while averaging 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting.