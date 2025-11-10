Duren accumulated 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 win over Philadelphia.

Cade Cunningham stole the show for the Pistons with his 26-point, 11-assist performance, but Duren made his presence felt as well and clearly won the battle against Andre Drummond. This was Duren's third straight double-double and fifth over his last six games. The big man is averaging 24.0 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a combined 2.4 steals-plus-blocks in five games since the beginning of December.