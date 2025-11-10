Pistons' Jalen Duren: Fills stat sheet with double-double
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren accumulated 21 points (8-11 FG, 5-7 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes during Sunday's 111-108 win over Philadelphia.
Cade Cunningham stole the show for the Pistons with his 26-point, 11-assist performance, but Duren made his presence felt as well and clearly won the battle against Andre Drummond. This was Duren's third straight double-double and fifth over his last six games. The big man is averaging 24.0 points, 13.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists and a combined 2.4 steals-plus-blocks in five games since the beginning of December.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Goes for 30-and-11 in win•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Massive night on boards•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Career-best effort against Mavs•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Secures second double-double•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Big double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Ejected Friday•