Duren closed Thursday's 129-108 victory over the Pelicans with 30 points (10-12 FG, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals across 31 minutes.

Duren was clearly the star of the show Thursday evening, as he led the Pistons in scoring and rebounding and tied Ausar Thompson for the team lead in swats. He also impressed as a playmaker by dishing out a season-high seven dimes. Duren has stepped up in a big way while Detroit has been without Cade Cunningham (chest) and has put up 20-plus points in five consecutive showings, securing four double-doubles during this span.