Duren (ankle) took part in Sunday's practice, Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Head coach Dwane Casey didn't specify whether Duren was a full participant, but the rookie's presence on the court could be enough for him to be a candidate to suit up Monday against the Thunder. Before missing the Pistons' last three games with the ankle injury, Duren had been serving as the top backup to starting center Isaiah Stewart. However, with Marvin Bagley (knee) practicing Sunday and potentially in line to make his season debut during the upcoming week, it's unclear if Duren will be able to maintain a spot in the rotation.