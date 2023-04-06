Duren finished Wednesday's 123-108 loss to the Nets with 18 points (9-11 FG), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes.

Due in large part to the Pistons' lack of available frontcourt bodies, Duren started alongside James Wiseman for the second game in a row, even though both are natural centers who don't provide the Detroit offense with much spacing. The arrangement has thus far been more detrimental to Wiseman than it has to Duren, who is averaging 19.0 points and 11.0 rebounds over the past two contests compared to Wiseman's marks of 15.0 and 4.5, respectively. Detroit could realistically get back at least one of Marvin Bagley (concussion), Isaiah Livers (ankle) or Eugene Omoruyi (ankle) back for the team's final two games to soak up minutes at power forward, but Duren should still have a path to 25-plus minutes in both contests so long as he avoids foul trouble.