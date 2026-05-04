Duren logged 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-6 FT), 15 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Sunday's 116-94 victory over Orlando in Game 7 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Duren saved his best for last, recording his first double-double of the series as the Pistons outlasted the Magic at home. Despite Sunday's effort, Duren's overall production throughout the playoffs has been mostly underwhelming, at least when compared to his regular season. Through seven games against Orlando, he averaged 9.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.3 blocks.