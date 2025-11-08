Duren recorded 30 points (11-14 FG, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds and three steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 125-107 victory over the Nets.

Duren continues to put together the best stretch of his young career, helping Detroit to its fifth consecutive victory. He has now scored at least 21 points in four of the past five games, two of which he tallied at least 30 points. Through nine appearances, Duren is averaging 19.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.1 combined steals and blocks in 26,8 minutes per game.