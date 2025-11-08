Pistons' Jalen Duren: Goes for 30-and-11 in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Duren recorded 30 points (11-14 FG, 8-8 FT), 11 rebounds and three steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 125-107 victory over the Nets.
Duren continues to put together the best stretch of his young career, helping Detroit to its fifth consecutive victory. He has now scored at least 21 points in four of the past five games, two of which he tallied at least 30 points. Through nine appearances, Duren is averaging 19.2 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.1 combined steals and blocks in 26,8 minutes per game.
More News
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Massive night on boards•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Career-best effort against Mavs•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Secures second double-double•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Big double-double in Sunday's win•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Ejected Friday•
-
Pistons' Jalen Duren: Efficient in limited playing time•