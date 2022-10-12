Duren tallied five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's preseason loss to the Thunder.

While the overall production was far from exemplary, the bigger story to come out of the game was the fact Marvin Bagley left after just one minute courtesy of a knee injury. If Bagley is forced to miss the start of the regular season, Duren could be the next man up when it comes to the starting center position. He isn't worth drafting just yet but should we get word that he will be in the opening unit, he could be worth a late-round flier, at the very least.